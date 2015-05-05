In This Issue

This Land
Pipe Dreams
Alberta seems single-mindedly obsessed with the sacred mission of selling bitumen to the world.
“So,” says Pat Buffalo, “are you going to report what everybody else reports on—the shooting and the violence and all the stuff the media jumps on as soon as they hear it’s going on? Or are you at least going to do us the justice of reporting some of the good stuff that happens here?”
Buffalo is an elected band councillor with Samson Cree First Nation, a big man with long braids and a cowboy hat. We’re sitting in the lobby of a law office in Maskwacis, formerly Hobbema, a community of four First Nation bands—the Samson Cree, Ermineskin Cree, Louis Bull Tribe and Montana First Nation—an hour drive south of Edmonton. Also in the room are various current and former band councillors and Danika Littlechild, a lawyer from the Ermineskin Cree Nation.more
Alberta seems single-mindedly obsessed with the sacred mission of selling bitumen to the world.
It may seem too obvious to say that an opinion coming from one end of the political spectrum is a biased opinion...
Dr. Cheryl Curries link prescription drug use to racism; Ashley Callingbull-Burnham gets political as Mrs. Universe; and more.
204 new Alberta titles published in 2016.
Feehan spent his first year on the job meeting First Nations leaders and doing the powwow circuit.
more
Kainai Nation, Alberta.
more
The Grand Entrance Hall of the Supreme Court in Ottawa is beautiful in an imposing, not to say forbidding, way. Lined with three kinds of marble in chaste tones of beige and gold, punctuated by 12-metre columns, it’s dominated by a monumental double staircase. But once you ascend the staircase to the main courtroom, things become warmer and more matter-of-fact.
After a security check, anyone can enter this room and watch the Supreme Court of Canada at work. Nine chairs upholstered in red leather stand on a dais, against walnut panelling the colour of dark chocolate.more
To read past issues view our Archive click here.
My son’s diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and our family’s consequent chaotic home life were shameful secrets before Gabrielle, the newest member of my work carpool, vented about her kids’ problems in our school…more