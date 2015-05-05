In This Issue

Goodbye Hobbema

First Nations struggle for self-determination in Maskwacis.

Tadzio Richards

“So,” says Pat Buffalo, “are you going to report what everybody else reports on—the shooting and the violence and all the stuff the media jumps on as soon as they hear it’s going on? Or are you at least going to do us the justice of reporting some of the good stuff that happens here?”

Buffalo is an elected band councillor with Samson Cree First Nation, a big man with long braids and a cowboy hat. We’re sitting in the lobby of a law office in Maskwacis, formerly Hobbema, a community of four First Nation bands—the Samson Cree, Ermineskin Cree, Louis Bull Tribe and Montana First Nation—an hour drive south of Edmonton. Also in the room are various current and former band councillors and Danika Littlechild, a lawyer from the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

Editorial: Truth about Reconciliation

We need each other to survive.

Evan Osenton
Canada’s Indigenous peoples have long had less—less opportunity, worse health, fewer years of life. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission helped many Canadians better understand a significant cause of the unequal relationship between Aboriginals and non-Aboriginals.
Coming Together

Canada's mixed response so far to the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Chelsea Vowel
For well over a decade I’ve talked to Canadians about the issues Indigenous peoples face. I’ve challenged stereotypes and tried to build relationships that will get us beyond stubborn misconceptions. It’s been a draining slog, and at times I’ve felt like giving up completely.

No Small Thing

Winner of the 2016 Short Story contest.

Tom McMillan
Baxter wakes in the cab of his truck, right there in the slaughterhouse parking lot. He swings both feet out the door right as his forehead splits open. Sweet Jesus. Baxter groans and vomit splashes the gravel, soaking his boots.

Bookshelf

Gerald T. Conaty's edit of We Are Coming Home; Louise Bernice Halfe's Burning in this Midnight Dream; and more.

This Land
Pipe Dreams

 

Alberta seems single-mindedly obsessed with the sacred mission of selling bitumen to the world.

Wit
We’re All Biased

 

It may seem too obvious to say that an opinion coming from one end of the political spectrum is a biased opinion...

Eye on Alberta
Clippings, Quotes and Controversies

 

Dr. Cheryl Curries link prescription drug use to racism; Ashley Callingbull-Burnham gets political as Mrs. Universe; and more.

Guide
New Books Guide

 

204 new Alberta titles published in 2016.

Meet the Minister
Richard Feehan
Minister of Indigenous Relations

 

Feehan spent his first year on the job meeting First Nations leaders and doing the powwow circuit.
Community Action
Kainai Nation

 

Kainai Nation, Alberta.
Highlights from Past Issues

In Our Previous Issue

Canada’s Top Judge

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin.

Katherine Ashenburg

The Grand Entrance Hall of the Supreme Court in Ottawa is beautiful in an imposing, not to say forbidding, way. Lined with three kinds of marble in chaste tones of beige and gold, punctuated by 12-metre columns, it’s dominated by a monumental double staircase. But once you ascend the staircase to the main courtroom, things become warmer and more matter-of-fact.

After a security check, anyone can enter this room and watch the Supreme Court of Canada at work. Nine chairs upholstered in red leather stand on a dais, against walnut panelling the colour of dark chocolate.

From The Archives

A Life Sentence

Being the parent of a child with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder

"Ted Sparks"

My son’s diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and our family’s consequent chaotic home life were shameful secrets before Gabrielle, the newest member of my work carpool, vented about her kids’ problems in our school…

