Editorial: The Corporate U What's wrong with a little sponsorship?

At the University of Calgary you can attend classes in the Canadian Natural Resources Limited Engineering Complex. Lectures are given in the ConocoPhillips, Progress Energy and Encana theatres. You can take books out of a Petro-Canada sponsored library. And when you need a break—perhaps from oil and gas logos—you can relax in the BMO Financial Group Forum (a.k.a. some couches at the end of Scurfield Hall).

There was a time when this kind of corporate sponsorship at a university would have been gauche or even embarrassing—a sign that a school had sold out. After all, universities were designed to be the one place in our society unencumbered by narrow thinking and interests, where students, professors and researchers could freely explore “whatsoever things are true” (from Philippians 4:8; later the University of Alberta motto). Today the U of C brags in press releases about its corporate “partnerships” and lauds companies for their generous support. But this support is neither generous nor benign—and it signals something much worse than the school’s shrinking reputation and integrity.

In fact, companies get this exposure in exchange for one-time donations that amount to a tiny fraction of the university’s budget. ConocoPhillips, for example, paid between $250,000 and $499,999 for its U of C lecture theatre, or 0.04 per cent of the school’s $1.2-billion budget in 2014–15. Enbridge was quoted $1.25-million to have an entire centre named for the company. Students annually provide 20 per cent of the U of C’s revenue, the province some 50 per cent. Yet even trifling corporate donations are met with pomp and ceremony and remarkably consistent photo-ops (“OK, everyone look stiff!”).

Neither does the U of C explicitly say what their corporate partners get in return. Press releases tell us that companies want only to support public education and “create future leaders.” But if companies believe only in supporting public education and fostering leadership, they could donate anonymously. Similar bumph appears at the U of C on in-classroom signage complete with company logos. Here ConocoPhillips at least acknowledges its own self-interest: It wants “to support students… who may become future employees of ConocoPhillips.”

This hints at the bigger problem. Corporate funding of post-secondary is part of a larger ongoing shift, with universities changing from places of critical teaching and learning into factories churning out workers. U of C president Elizabeth Cannon wrote in the April 7 Calgary Herald that our society relies on universities “to produce highly educated, skilled workers.” A week later she announced in a speech: “Universities need more, not less, engagement with the business community.” Post-secondary education, in other words, should serve corporate interests. But what of the student who seeks something deeper: a meaningful life as a free-thinker, questioner, creator and citizen? What of those minds curious about what it means to be fully human?

Sponsored buildings and lecture theatres can be seen as private interest co-opting public education for its own purpose, with institutions themselves (and governments) as co-conspirators. The long-term effects could be worse even than graduates’ dull minds and dreary lives. The student who sees a corporate presence in the classroom—a space he’s understood from childhood is somehow sanctified—comes to believe that it’s normal and right that it should be there. He feels gratitude to those who support his education and help him land a job. Out in the working world, he supports watered-down environmental, tax and labour regulation because it’s good for companies, whose interests he can’t distinguish from his own. #