

BIOGRAPHY

Education: B.Sc., Queen’s; M.Sc., applied environmental geosciences, Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen (Germany)

Prior to provincial politics: Soil/groundwater contamination specialist, Alta. Environment, 2008–15; remediation specialist, 2002–08

First elected: 2015/5/5

Constituency: Edmonton-Gold Bar

Sworn in as Minister of Advanced Education: 2016/02/02

Number of lobbyist registrations for Advanced Education: 108

Top lobbyists:Genome Alberta; Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Novartis; Water Cluster Scientific; Alta. Dental Ass’n & College; College & Ass’n of Registered Nurses of Alta.; Delcon Development; Building Trades of Alta.; Catholic Health of Alta.; Rogers; Cisco Systems; Imperial Oil; Cenovus Energy

Responsible for: Public post-secondary institution funding; programs approval; private post-secondary institution licensing and certification; student aid, scholarships and bursaries;apprenticeship programs, standards, funding and certification

Minister contact: ae.minister@gov.ab.ca

Deputy Minister:Rod Skura (rod.skura@gov.ab.ca )

Website advancededucation.alberta.ca

REPORT CARD

Grade: B

Marlin Schmidt knows how to clean up a mess—but the soil contamination expert has his hands full at Advanced Education. Eight ministers have held this portfolio in the past five years, which has meant conflicting direction and haphazard funding; some saw post-secondary mainly as job-training and were happy for companies to foot the bill and gain control over university teaching and research. The resulting problems are exemplified by the U of C’s Enbridge scandal. Meanwhile, more teaching is done by low-paid part-timers even as tuitions rise. Falling standards and growing corporate influence won’t change overnight, but the NDP’s spring budget did increase post-secondary operating

grants and freeze tuition (Athabasca’s unique funding crisis remains unresolved). Schmidt’s focus is on change at the top. The stacking of public boards with party cronies and corporate supporters is long-standing local practice. The minister won’t renew any post-secondary board terms, though members can reapply through a “more open” process. His first appointment was Michael Phair as U of A board chair, whose comments so far about the university’s role have been refreshing. Faculty/student groups seem cautiously optimistic, but much work remains. #