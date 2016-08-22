Archive
Six Waves of Refugees
Language Limbo
Read in 15 minutes In December 2014, Hetty Roessingh of the University of Calgary’s Werklund School of Education received a call for help from her co...
Editorial: Surprising Possibility
Sometime around 1983 my father lugged home a computer. It was a work machine, one of his petrochemical company’s first. He used it to make spreadsheet...
Bookshelf
Pipe Dream
Read in 23 minutes Sometime later this year, a consortium of oil companies in Alberta will flip the switch on a first-of-its-kind climate change proj...
Diminishing the Demand
A couple of years ago I found myself sitting at a table at the University of Alberta with Greg Goss, an expert in aquatic toxicology. Goss had recentl...
Editorial: Systemic Neglect
In my Calgary junior high there were two things you really didn’t want to be: gay or “foreign.” Our school had zero gay students as far as we knew. Th...
Washing the Body
While she was dying, there was often silence-without-silence. We wanted it to end. Yet we could not bear the thought of it ending. Agonized breathing ...
Editorial: The Corporate U
At the University of Calgary you can attend classes in the Canadian Natural Resources Limited Engineering Complex. Lectures are given in the ConocoPhi...
