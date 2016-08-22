Archive
University Debased
"Whatsoever things make money."
James Turk
Opera Divided
Editorial: Systemic Neglect
In my Calgary junior high there were two things you really didn’t want to be: gay or “foreign.” Our school had zero gay students as far as we knew. Th...
Spirit-in-Stone
Read in 15 minutes As the priest stood in the wind, struggling to nail that bit of paper to his church door, Spirit-in-Stone thought he looked more...
Six Waves of Refugees
The Beginning of the End
Read in 16 minutes A sumo wrestler emerged from my car’s tailpipe last week and floated into the air. His topknot appeared first, then his head, and ...
Bookshelf
The New National Music Centre
I'VE KNOWN ABOUT THE NATIONAL MUSIC CENTRE FOR A LONG TIME. I helped dig pianos out of the mud there after the flood of 2013. Their old building hos...
Language Limbo
Read in 15 minutes In December 2014, Hetty Roessingh of the University of Calgary’s Werklund School of Education received a call for help from her co...
