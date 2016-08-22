Archive
What’s Funny? What’s Not?
Rosebud
Read in 2 minutes Rosebud Founded: 1885 Population: 2006: 109; 2011: 88 Ages: (2011; % of total pop.) 0-19: 24%; 20-39: 24%; 40-69: 41%; 70+: 0%; ...
Thomas Lukaszuk: Minister of Labour
Read in less then a minute Born: Gdynia, Poland Highest level of education attained: B.Ed., U of A Work prior to provincial politics: Teacher (ECSD...
Jeff Johnson: Education Minister
Read in less then a minute BIOGRAPHY Lives in: Athabasca Education: BA in psychology, Camrose Lutheran College Prior to politics: President/owne...
Fred Horne: Health Minister
Read in less then a minute Born: August 25, 1961, Whitby, Ont Education: MBA from Royal Roads University Prior to politics: Health consultant; work...
Marlin SchmidtMinister of Advanced Education
Jonathan Denis: Minister of Justice and Sol. Gen.
Read in less then a minute Born: Regina Highest level of education attained: Law degree, U. of Sask., 2000 Work prior to provincial politics: Senio...
Inglewood
Read in 2 minutes Established: 1875; annexed: 1911 Population: (2014) 3,647 Ages: 0-19: 15%; 20-44: 48%; 45-64: 29%; 65+: 8% Marital status: (201...
Medicine Hat
Read in 2 minutes Population: 61,180 Settled: 1883 Publicly owned gas and electric utilities established: 1901, 1904 Incorporated as a city: 190...
