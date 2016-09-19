Archive
About
Contests
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact
Rettie on Books
Q & A
Eye on Alberta
Subscribe
Renew
Give Gifts
Change Address
Subscriber Log In
Bookshelf
Share
Related Posts
Gloria Sawai
Shortly after the death of Edmonton writer Gloria Sawai, I was invited by her children, Naomi and Kenji, to go through her library and select whatever...
The “Quiet” Revolution
Read in 10 minutes Mindfulness training, the practice of being present in this moment without judging how you feel, is a new revolution in education....
Editorial: The Desirable Community
I come from a typical Calgary suburb, with a tree-lined boulevard, acres of single-detached homes and no building over three storeys high. Silver Spri...
Bookshelf
Share
Share
Related Posts
Breathe In
Read in 15 minutes Her face adorns a thousand trinkets. Lockets and charms. Fine bone china and votive candles. Paper fans and one-size-fits-all ...
Editorial: Systemic Neglect
In my Calgary junior high there were two things you really didn’t want to be: gay or “foreign.” Our school had zero gay students as far as we knew. Th...
Editorial: Surprising Possibility
Sometime around 1983 my father lugged home a computer. It was a work machine, one of his petrochemical company’s first. He used it to make spreadsheet...
In Praise of Protest
On January 24, 2012, the Stop Castle Logging protest had been underway for 13 days in temperatures down to −35 degrees and a wind-chill reaching −45. ...
Share
Search Alberta Views
Search for:
September
Find us on newsstands now...
NEW @ Alberta Views
Canada Post Stop-Service Disruption
2016 Short Story Contest: Deadline Extended!
2016 Photo Contest: A Surprising View of Alberta
Join Our Email List
Email Address
*
Close
ENGAGE @ Alberta Views
Brews & Views.
The Heritage Trust Fund: March 2, 2016
Read Our Blog.
Guide to Literary Landmarks featured on CKUA
Send us a Letter
Share Your Views