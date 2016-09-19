Bookshelf

 Gloria Sawai Shortly after the death of Edmonton writer Gloria Sawai, I was invited by her children, Naomi and Kenji, to go through her library and select whatever...
The “Quiet” Revolution Read in 10 minutes Mindfulness training, the practice of being present in this moment without judging how you feel, is a new revolution in education....
Editorial: The Desirable Community I come from a typical Calgary suburb, with a tree-lined boulevard, acres of single-detached homes and no building over three storeys high. Silver Spri...
