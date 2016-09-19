Archive
About
Contests
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact
Rettie on Books
Q & A
Eye on Alberta
Subscribe
Renew
Give Gifts
Change Address
Subscriber Log In
Cowboy Welfare
Share
Related Posts
Bowness
Read in 2 minutes Bowness Established: 1896 Amalgamated: 1964 Population: (2011) 10,700 Ages: (2011) 0–19: 18%; 20–44: 41%; 45-74: 35%; 75+: 6% ...
Jim Prentice: Minister of Aboriginal Relations
Read in less then a minute
Heather Klimchuk: Minister of Culture
Read in less then a minute Born: Calgary Highest level of education attained: B.A. in political science, U of A Work prior to politics: Legislature...
Hinton
Population: 9,640 Motto: Gateway to the Rockies First mapping of area: 1810 (David Thompson) First passenger train: 1911 Incorporated as a town:...
Share
Share
Related Posts
Thomas Lukaszuk: Minister of Labour
Read in less then a minute Born: Gdynia, Poland Highest level of education attained: B.Ed., U of A Work prior to provincial politics: Teacher (ECSD...
Irfan SabirMinister of Human Services
Heather Klimchuk: Minister of Human Services
Read in less then a minute Born:Calgary Highest level of education: B.A. in political science, U of A Work prior to politics: Legislature research...
Deron BilousMinister of Economic Development
Share
Search Alberta Views
Search for:
September
Find us on newsstands now...
NEW @ Alberta Views
Canada Post Stop-Service Disruption
2016 Short Story Contest: Deadline Extended!
2016 Photo Contest: A Surprising View of Alberta
Join Our Email List
Email Address
*
Close
ENGAGE @ Alberta Views
Brews & Views.
The Heritage Trust Fund: March 2, 2016
Read Our Blog.
Guide to Literary Landmarks featured on CKUA
Send us a Letter
Share Your Views