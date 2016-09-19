

BIOGRAPHY

Born: Edmonton, 1975/10/7 (age 41)

Education: BB.Ed., University of Alberta, 2001

Prior to provincial politics: Teacher, Inner City High School (Edmonton)

First elected: 2012/4/23

Constituency: Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview

Sworn in as Minister of Economic Development: 2016/10/22

MINISTRY PROFILE

Responsibilities: Private-sector job creation; access to capital for small businesses; research and innovation in aid of commercialization; promote exports and attract international investment; enhance Alberta’s national and international presence; negotiate trade agreements

Number of lobbyist registrations for ED&T: 122

Sample lobbyists:Ferus LNG; Koch Companies; Coal Ass’n of Canada; Maxim Power Corp.; Statoil; BP; Cenovus; Canadian Energy Pipeline Ass’n; Enerkem Alberta Biofuels; Capital Power; BYD Global; Gateway Casinos & Entertainment

CONTACT

Minister contact: edt.ministeroffice@gov.ab.ca

Deputy Minister: Jason Krips (jason.krips@gov.ab.ca)

Website economic.alberta.ca

REPORT CARD

Grade: C-

Oh, the ironies of Alberta politics. A teacher, Deron Bilous, is in charge of promoting the province’s private sector. Former deputy premier Doug Horner stands in line to lobby him (on behalf of a Chinese solar company!). The oil and gas sector, our economic engine, is on its knees and receiving royalty breaks from a party that once promised the opposite. Bilous promotes pipelines, including Energy East and Trans Mountain, but was tasked by the premier—nominally, anyway—with diversifying our economy away from oil and gas. The NDP diversification plan contains further ironies. After the carbon tax was hiked, Bilous announced a tax holiday for petrochemical companies, whose new plants will emit still more CO2. The plan also entails sprinkling public money on all manner of ventures, albeit not as liberally as Lougheed’s government did in the 1980s— an exercise that, oil sands companies and research aside, squandered billions of dollars. All of this to fix a fiscal crisis that owes as much to rock-bottom taxes (Canada’s lowest) as to oil dependence. Yet Bilous and Co. tout Alberta’s low-tax “advantage”—while even conservative economists plead for a sales tax…! Meanwhile, how will we know if the diversification plan is working? The ministry business plan is short on details. We hope Bilous succeeds in diversifying our economy—but does even he know what success would look like? #