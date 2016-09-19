Archive
About
Contests
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact
Rettie on Books
Q & A
Eye on Alberta
Subscribe
Renew
Give Gifts
Change Address
Subscriber Log In
Economic Diversification
Can the Notley government reduce our reliance on oil and gas?
Donna Kennedy-Glans
Share
Related Posts
Are We Ready for the Next Flood?
When her children were small, Mary Campbell took them hunting for frogs in what is now a residential neighbourhood in High River known as Hampton Hill...
At the Fringe
During the summer of 1982, in a prairie city I thought I knew well, something small and weird happened to the civic landscape—something that would cha...
The War On Workers
More than Wages
When Willa Gorman began working in the fibres area at Celanese in Edmonton in 1965, the chemical plant employed over 1,000 workers. “We worked with ch...
Share
Share
Related Posts
A Hymn in Aramaic
Noël Farman performs a rite born in ancient Babylon and sung in the language of Jesus Christ. Farman is a Chaldean Catholic priest. The Chaldean Order...
The Power of Community
Artist in the Classroom
Opera Divided
Share
Search Alberta Views
Search for:
September
Find us on newsstands now...
NEW @ Alberta Views
Canada Post Stop-Service Disruption
2016 Short Story Contest: Deadline Extended!
2016 Photo Contest: A Surprising View of Alberta
Join Our Email List
Email Address
*
Close
ENGAGE @ Alberta Views
Brews & Views.
The Heritage Trust Fund: March 2, 2016
Read Our Blog.
Guide to Literary Landmarks featured on CKUA
Send us a Letter
Share Your Views