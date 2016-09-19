Editorial: Diversity Perhaps But how to measure the plan's success?

To the list of motherhood and apple pie—things everyone loves—you can add economic diversification. Indeed, the mandate of our province’s new ministry dedicated to such is so uncontroversial it can induce catatonia. “Make Alberta’s economy resilient, building on its strengths and entrepreneurial spirit, by catalyzing opportunities,” it reads. Through its “action plan” (no mere regular plan) Economic Development and Trade “fosters sustainable growth, encourages industry diversification, supports small and medium-sized enterprises, enhances market access to attract trade and foreign investment and leverages science and technology….” Gosh. “Fosters,” “encourages,” “supports”… even an interest in science! Vapidity aside, if you met this ministry on a blind date, it would rate at least a 6/10.

Time for an admission: I don’t love economic diversification. I might someday, if only someone could give me some details. I know it’s about more-of-this and less-of-that; the government inducing more activity in some economic sectors (but which?) and ignoring others (but which?). Sometimes it’s about keeping a sector going but socking away the tax revenues for a rainy day. Diversification is said to build social resilience; an unspecified mix of economic activity keeps unemployment to an ideal rate (whatever that is) and ensures tax revenues are predictable. But how to induce diversity? At what expense? When to stop?

I do know that the sector at the heart of Alberta’s diversification question is almost always oil and gas: no one argues for fewer farms, coffee shops or denture clinics. But should government encourage or discourage oil and gas? Public opinion usually favours the former, presumably because we landlocked folk like the image of a rising tide floating all boats (9 out of every 10 Albertans don’t work in oil and gas—though we all pay a high boomtime cost of living). That, or we know oil and gas royalties mean low income taxes. At least until the industry shrinks.

Yet for decades Albertans have also told our leaders to diversify. In March 2015 our government surveyed a restless populace again. To the question “Should [we] do more to diversify the economy to reduce Alberta’s dependence on oil and gas?” fully 88 per cent of us agreed or strongly agreed. Nowhere did the survey ask how much we should diversify, based on what metric, on what timeline, or how it might occur. The survey should have had follow-up questions. 1. Would shuffling 1,000 oil and gas workers to another sector by year’s end suffice? More? Fewer? 2. From the following list, choose the industry you’re most comfortable stimulating with public money, and indicate the amount you’re willing to risk.

Our new government has created hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty holidays, grants and other diversification incentives. Let’s hope it all pays off. But how will we know if it has? The ministry’s 2016–19 business plan lists only two measurable goals (excluding sponsored academic research): the number of businesses Alberta Enterprise Corp. invests in (goal: 30), and clients’ self-reported satisfaction. In other words, success means spending money and recipients attesting to its usefulness. No mention of public revenue aims or jobs to be added or an unemployment target or export goals or even how our GDP mix should change. The plan does promise “insight into the magnitude of the uplift.” I’m guessing this means earthquake research.

My sense is of a political fairy sprinkling public money around, hoping some ventures blossom in a way it can plausibly take credit for. I’ve an idea. Let’s instead boost revenues by charging normal tax rates, allow EI to address unemployment, and leave the catalyzing and fostering to private speculators. #

