Related Posts

St. Albert Read in 2 minutes T8N St Albert By Peter Worden Year incorporated: 1891 (founded: 1861) Population: (2010) 60,138 Ages: (% of total pop.) 0–19: 2...

Alberta Avenue Established: 1894 (first known as village of North Edmonton) Amalgamated into city: 1912 Population: 6,550 Household income under $30,000: AB Ave...