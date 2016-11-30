Archive
About
Contests
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact
Rettie on Books
Q & A
Eye on Alberta
Subscribe
Renew
Give Gifts
Change Address
Subscriber Log In
Clippings, Quotes and Controversies
Share
Related Posts
The Bugs Stop Here
It’s a dark room about the size of a cargo van. The walls are made of enamel-coated steel. There’s a deep electronic purr, and a slightly acrid odour ...
Jeff Johnson: Minister of Infrastructure
Read in less then a minute BIOGRAPHY Lives in: Athabasca Education: BA in psychology, Camrose Lutheran College Prior to politics: President/owner ...
Safeguarding the Source
Evening beside the Bow River at Calgary’s Pearce Estate Park.Gulls are returning to roost on mid-river islands. Kayakers play in man-made rapids besid...
Ron Liepert: Minister of Finance
Read in less then a minute BIOGRAPHY Born: Saltcoats, Saskatchewan Highest level of education attained: Graduated from the Columbia School of B...
Share
Share
Related Posts
Verlyn Olson: Minister of Agriculture
Read in less then a minute
Breathe In
Read in 15 minutes Her face adorns a thousand trinkets. Lockets and charms. Fine bone china and votive candles. Paper fans and one-size-fits-all ...
Overhauling AISH
Little did Ralph Klein expect to ignite a firestorm when he joked at a 2004 election rally that two women had been “yipping” at him about AISH (Assure...
The Other Iraq
She arrives at the clinic before sunrise, securing her place at the head of what will become a serpentine line. At this hour, the heat is tolerable an...
Share
Search Alberta Views
Search for:
December
Find us on newsstands now...
NEW @ Alberta Views
Canada Post Stop-Service Disruption
2016 Short Story Contest: Deadline Extended!
2016 Photo Contest: A Surprising View of Alberta
Join Our Email List
Email Address
*
Close
ENGAGE @ Alberta Views
Brews & Views.
The Heritage Trust Fund: March 2, 2016
Read Our Blog.
Guide to Literary Landmarks featured on CKUA
Send us a Letter
Share Your Views