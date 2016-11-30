Archive
We’re All Biased
Highlands
Read in 2 minutes Highlands Annexed: 1912 Population: (2012) 2,631 Ages: 0–19: 19%; 20–39: 25%; 40–59: 33%; 60–79: 18%; 80+: 5% Marital status: M...
Co-operation or Bust
Hugh Dempsey
Read in 13 minutes HUGH DEMPSEY has added greatly to our understanding of Alberta’s heritage. As a researcher, editor, writer and archivist, he h...
Editorial: Diversity Perhaps
To the list of motherhood and apple pie—things everyone loves—you can add economic diversification. Indeed, the mandate of our province’s new ministry...
A Walk in the Park
Danielle Smith is ready for a brisk stroll with her dogs. At Calgary’s Nose Hill Park—a veritable dog-heaven-on-Earth—we remove our mitts and shake ha...
Magic Hour
I still recall that morning as if it were yesterday. I awoke, startled, the way you do when your instincts sense something unfamiliar in your midst. A...
Jonathan Denis: Minister of Justice and Sol. Gen.
Read in less then a minute Born: Regina Highest level of education attained: Law degree, U. of Sask., 2000 Work prior to provincial politics: Senio...
East Village
Founded: 1875 (Fort Calgary, built at the confluence of the Bow and Elbow rivers) Population (2016): 3,242 Projected pop. (East Village Area Redev...
